Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

Photo Story: First walk-in coronavirus test centre in Germany

1st July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of a test kit at Germany’s first walk-in test centre for coronavirus (COVID-19) at an airport at Frankfurt International Airport, Germany.

Germany’s first walk-in test centre at an airport for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is now open.

Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease.

 

Via EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: