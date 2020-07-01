Photo Story: First walk-in coronavirus test centre in Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of a test kit at Germany’s first walk-in test centre for coronavirus (COVID-19) at an airport at Frankfurt International Airport, Germany.

Germany’s first walk-in test centre at an airport for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is now open.

Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease.

Via EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

