Photo Story: First pilgrimage of the year with pilgrims in Fatima

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried in a procession as pilgrims take part in the first pilgrimage of the year to the Cova da Iria Sanctuary with the physical participation of the faithful, in Fatima, Portugal, on Saturday 13 June 2020.

Activities are gradually resumed at the shrine as lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease are being lifted.

Via EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related