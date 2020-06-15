Photo Story: First holiday plane takes off for Mallorca

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft of German carrier TUIfly takes off from the international airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, early 15 March 2020.

Since the travel restrictions in Germany began, the first aircraft of German airline TUI fly to the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca will depart from Duesseldorf.

Up to 10,900 vacationers from Germany will be able to travel to the Balearic Islands to Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera bit by bit from 15 June onwards.

Via EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH



