Thu. Jul 9th, 2020

Photo Story: Final farewell to Georg Ratzinger, brother of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

9th July 2020

The coffin of deceased cleric Georg Ratzinger is carried after a requiem at the cathedral in Regensburg, Germany. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Scenes from the funeral that was held on Wednesday of Georg Ratzinger in Regensburg, Germany.

A requiem at the cathedral in Regensburg. Ratzinger, brother of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, has died aged 96 in Regensburg on 01 July 2020.  The Pope Emeritus was not present for his brother’s funeral.

Burial of Georg Ratzinger
The coffin of deceased cleric Georg Ratzinger is displayed during a requiem at the cathedral in Regensburg, Germany.

His death came just over a week after the Pope Emeritus made a visit in mid-June to Regensburg to be with his ailing brother.

Following his brother’s death, Pope Francis sent a personal note of condolences to his predecessor, assuring the Pope Emeritus of his prayers both for his brother and for Benedict himself.

 

Via EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

