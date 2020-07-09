Photo Story: Final farewell to Georg Ratzinger, brother of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The coffin of deceased cleric Georg Ratzinger is carried after a requiem at the cathedral in Regensburg, Germany. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Scenes from the funeral that was held on Wednesday of Georg Ratzinger in Regensburg, Germany.

A requiem at the cathedral in Regensburg. Ratzinger, brother of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, has died aged 96 in Regensburg on 01 July 2020. The Pope Emeritus was not present for his brother’s funeral.

His death came just over a week after the Pope Emeritus made a visit in mid-June to Regensburg to be with his ailing brother.

Following his brother’s death, Pope Francis sent a personal note of condolences to his predecessor, assuring the Pope Emeritus of his prayers both for his brother and for Benedict himself.

