Photo Story: Fatal gas blast rattles Kiev

Residents watch the place of a gas explosion in an apartment building in Kiev, Ukraine.

The nine-stored residential building in Kyiv has been struck by what appears to be a gas explosion, Ukraine`s Emergency Situations Service said.

The explosion destroyed inter-floor structures between the fourth and seventh floors. As a minimum, one person has died, twenty-one residents have been evacuated, one person has been unblocked, and three remain under the debris as local media report.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO



