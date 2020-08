South Korea reports biggest rise in coronavirus cases since March South Korea reported its highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March on Sunday,...

Trump’s sister recorded saying president has ‘no principles’ President Donald Trump’s older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her bro...

Photo Story: Fatal floods in Giresun, Turkey People stand on a flooded-hit street following heavy rainfall in Dereli district of Giresun, Turkey...

New study reveals Covid-19 can survive on frozen meat and fish for up to three weeks A new study revealed that Covid-19 can survive on frozen meat and fish for up to three weeks, a st...

Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise The Italian government is not considering new lockdown to curb coronavirus infections, Health Minis...

China reports 7th day without local transmission China reported 12 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 22, down from 22 cases a da...

Legendary TV personality Larry King suffers terrible tragedy after two children die within weeks Legendary TV personality Larry King has suffered two terrible losses in three weeks with the deaths...

Rare snowfall across southeast Australia Parliament House is seen in front of snow-covered hills surrounding the Australian Capital Territor...

Organisers in the UK of gatherings of more than 30 people to face a £10,000 fine Anyone organising illegal raves or gatherings of more than 30 people could face a £10,000 fine as t...

UK’s Chief Medical Officer warns of no COVID-19 vaccine before winter of 2021 The Chief Medical Officer has warned the UK it is unlikely there will be a vaccine to deal with cor...

Australia wrestles with coronavirus second-wave, 17 more dead Australia recorded a further 17 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday but infections in the hard-hit sta...

Protesters in Russia hold seventh anti-Kremlin march over detained governor Around 1,500 people marched through the streets of the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Sa...

Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has welcomed a ceasefire announcement in Libya, the U...

Malta: Former PM in WhatsApp group with Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri Malta Today reveals that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was questioned by the police about mes...

Malta: Public losing trust in management of pandemic The Sunday Times publishes survey results which show that the share of people who trust the governm...

Malta: PN Independence events cancelled The Independent on Sunday speaks to PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech who confirmed that I...

Malta: PN leader raises alarm about ghettoization Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who said that families are worried about the formation of g...

Malta: Travel industry between a rock and a hard place Illum says that pressure is piling on businesses in the travel sector which are battling slow sales...

Malta: August registers decrease in unemployment It-Torċa says that registered unemployment has fallen to below 4,000 by mid-August after a rise bet...