Photo Story: Fatal airplane crash during firefighting operations in Portugal

9th August 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/ARMENIO BELO

A Spanish fireman near the plane’s wreckage of Canadair CL215 that was participating in the firefighting operations on Saturday at Peneda Geres National Park, Lindoso, Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

The plane crashed in an accident near the Alto do Lindoso Dam, following a water tank refuelling already in Spanish territory causing the death of the Portuguese pilot and serious injuries to the Spanish pilot.

Canadair CL215 Crash
The wreckage of a Canadair CL215 firefighting airplane that was participating in the firefighting operations at Peneda Geres National Park, Lindoso, Viana do Castelo, Portugal. EPA-EFE/ARMENIO BELO

 

Via EPA-EFE/ARMENIO BELO

