Photo Story: Eiffel Tower goes dark in support for victims of explosion in Beirut

A combination image shows the Eiffel Tower is seen illuminated before its traditional night-time illumination is switched off (L) and after (R) in support of the victims of a massive explosion in Beirut; in Paris, France, 06 August 2020.

France sent planes to Beirut on Wednesday with rescuers, medical equipment and a mobile clinic, followed by a visit Thursday by President Emmanuel Macron, as world leaders offer support to the Lebanese capital devastated by a massive explosion.

Macron will meet his counterpart Michel Aoun, whom he called late Tuesday, as well as Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the Élysée Palace announced as France prepared to send three planes with search and rescue personnel and medical equipment to the ravaged city.

Via EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

