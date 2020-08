Reading Time: < 1 minute

A waiter puts a plate of food inside a robot which serves the food to the diners at Kimbo Restaurant and Cafe in Cairo, Egypt.

Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease and this restaurant in Egypt hired a robot to assist in serving the customers to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A robotic waiter carries food to diners at Kimbo Restaurant and Cafe in Cairo, Egypt.

Via EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

