Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

Photo Story: Earthquake uncovers cave paintings in southern Mexico

3rd July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

A fragment of a cave painting is seen in the community of Santa Maria Mixtequilla, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, 02 July 2020.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred on June 23 in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

The tremors revealed a part of the ancient history of Santa Maria Mixtequilla, a Zapotec municipality located in the geographic region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The last earthquake discovers cave paintings in southern Mexico

 

Via EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

