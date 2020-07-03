Photo Story: Earthquake uncovers cave paintings in southern Mexico
A fragment of a cave painting is seen in the community of Santa Maria Mixtequilla, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, 02 July 2020.
The 7.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred on June 23 in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.
The tremors revealed a part of the ancient history of Santa Maria Mixtequilla, a Zapotec municipality located in the geographic region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.
Via EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos
