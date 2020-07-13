Photo Story: Early voting gets underway in North Macedonia

epa08543239 Workers put the ballot material in the distribution truck in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 13 July 2020. The Balkan nation conducts three days of early general elections voting in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Infected persons and the quarantined citizens are voting on 13 July, while prisoners and the elders on 14 July, before general voting takes place on 15 July. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Workers put the ballot material in the distribution truck in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 13 July 2020.

The Balkan nation conducts three days of early general elections voting in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Infected persons and the quarantined citizens are voting on 13 July, while prisoners and the elders on 14 July, before general voting takes place on 15 July.

