Fidel Torcida (R), the Director of the Dinosaur Museum in Salas de los Infantes, and palaeontologist Jose Ignacio Canudo (L), from the Zaragoza University, present a 1.40-meter-long dinosaur humerus found during an excavation in Torrelara, Burgos, Spain, 06 August 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/Santi Otero

