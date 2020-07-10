Photo Story: Death of a mayor

A handout picture made available by Seoul City Hall, shows mourners pay tribute at the memorial altar for late Mayor Park Won-soon at Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in northern Seoul, police said on 10 July, after he was reported missing by his family.

A handout picture made available by Seoul City Hall, shows mourners pay tribute at the memorial altar for late Mayor Park Won-soon at Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in northern Seoul, police said on 10 July, after he was reported missing by his family amid a criminal probe and media reports of alleged sexual harassment.

“I apologise to everyone,” Park wrote in a note left on his desk and released by the city government with the permission of his family.

“I thank everyone who was with me in my lifetime. I am so sorry to my family, to whom I have only caused pain.”

