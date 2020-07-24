Photo Story: COVID-19 testing amid rising cases in Bulgaria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, 24 July 2020.

Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector declared on 24 July that the country has seen rising COVID-19 cases in the past weeks.

Earlier on Friday, the head of the political office of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Denitsa Zheleva, who had tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday, was on the Balkan country’s team at the EU summit earlier this week, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The delegation returned to Bulgaria on Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of those infected in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,853, of those cured – 5,031, and 329 people have died.

Most new cases were registered in Sofia – 53. 34 positive samples were reported in Blagoevgrad, 31 – in Varna, 27 – in Plovdiv and Dobrich.

Via EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

