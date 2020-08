Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazilian accountant Tercio Galdino, 66, and his wife, Alicea Galdino, walk down Leme beach wearing protective suits to avoid contamination with Coronaviruses in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Tercio who has a chronic lung disease, made the helmets at home the same shape as those of astronauts and the suits are the same as those of health professionals.

Via EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

