Photo Story – COVID-19 patient leaves ICU after 96 days

epa08510785 Antonio (L), a coronavirus COVID-19 affected patient waves goodbye to health workers as he leaves the Intensive Care Unit (UCI) after 96 days following his fully recovery at Navarra Hospital Complex in Pamplona, Navarra, northern Spain, 26 June 2020. Spain faces small outbreaks in various regions of the country that are for now under control, according to central and local authorities. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES