Photo Story: Coronavirus testing in Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A staff member of the Greek National Public Health Organiztion (EODY), Katerina Trikalioti (L), in protective gear, performs a COVID-19 test on Christoforos Kavassilas on Koufonissi island, Greece.

According to media reports, Greece will lift restrictions and allow more international flight to begin operation to ramp up tourism ahead of the nation’s peak tourism time.

An estimated 30 percent of Greece’s economic output is from its tourism industry.

Via EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Like this: Like Loading...

Related