epa08535009 Tons of stone are lifted into the water building a pier at the construction of the Fehmarnbelt connection (Femern Baelt-forbindelsen) in the water outside Roedbyhavn, Denmark, 08 July 2020. The Fehmarnbelt connection is a projected 18 km long tunnel between Denmark and Germany under the Fehmarnbelt in the Baltic Sea. EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard DENMARK OUT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tons of stone are lifted into the water building a pier at the construction of the Fehmarnbelt connection (Femern Baelt-forbindelsen) in the water outside Roedbyhavn, Denmark.

The Fehmarnbelt connection is a projected 18 km long tunnel between Denmark and Germany under the Fehmarnbelt in the Baltic Sea.

Via EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard

Like this: Like Loading...

Related