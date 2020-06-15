Photo Story: Consecration of the main army cathedral outside Moscow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Russia Orthodox Church Press Service shows Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) attends the consecrating the countryÕs new Cathedral of Russian Armed Forces in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, on Sunday.

The cathedral was built in just under 600 days and was opened on 09 May, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.

Russian Orthodox Church and Defence Minister united choir attend the consecrating the country’s new Cathedral of Russian Armed Forces in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/IGOR PALKIN

