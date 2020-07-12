Photo Story: Concert in Rome in memory of COVID-19 victims and to thank health workers

A handout picture made available by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows (L-R) Italian singer Claudio Baglioni, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, State Police chief Franco Gabrielli and jazz musician Stefano di Battista posing for a photograph as they attend a concert held by the Music Band of the State Police (La Banda musicale della Polizia di Stato) in Piazza del Viminale square in memory of the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and to thank the health personnel. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Photos made available by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows various moments of a special concert that was held in memory of the vicitims of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and the health workers that are on the forefront in the fight against it.

The concert, organised by the Music Band of the State Police (La Banda musicale della Polizia di Stato) was held in Piazza del Viminale square in Rome, Italy, 11 July 2020 (issued 12 July 2020)and among the main singers was Italian singer Claudio Baglioni.

Via EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

