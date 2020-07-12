Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Photo Story: Concert in Rome in memory of COVID-19 victims and to thank health workers

12th July 2020

A handout picture made available by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows (L-R) Italian singer Claudio Baglioni, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, State Police chief Franco Gabrielli and jazz musician Stefano di Battista posing for a photograph as they attend a concert held by the Music Band of the State Police (La Banda musicale della Polizia di Stato) in Piazza del Viminale square in memory of the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and to thank the health personnel. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Photos made available by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows various moments of a special concert that was held in memory of the vicitims of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and the health workers that are on the forefront in the fight against it.

The concert, organised by the Music Band of the State Police (La Banda musicale della Polizia di Stato) was held in Piazza del Viminale square in Rome, Italy, 11 July 2020 (issued 12 July 2020)and among the main singers was Italian singer Claudio Baglioni.

Concert in memory of COVID-19 victims and to thank health workers in Rome
A handout picture made available by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows Italian singer Claudio Baglioni (C) performing on stage during a concert held by the Music Band of the State Police (La Banda musicale della Polizia di Stato) in Piazza del Viminale square. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

 

 

Concert in memory of COVID-19 victims and to thank health workers in Rome
Italian singer Claudio Baglioni and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attending a concert held by the Music Band of the State Police (La Banda musicale della Polizia di Stato) in Piazza del Viminale square. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Concert in memory of COVID-19 victims and to thank health workers in Rome
Italian State Police conductor Maurizio Billi saluting during a concert held by the Music Band of the State Police (La Banda musicale della Polizia di Stato) in Piazza del Viminale square. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Via EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

