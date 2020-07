Reading Time: < 1 minute

The comet NEOWISE, or C/2020 F3, shoots across the sky at dusk above Cered, northeastern Hungary, 06 July 2020.

The comet’s path passed nearest to the Sun on 03 July, while its closest approach to Earth is set to occur on 23 July.

Via EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related