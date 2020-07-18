Photo Story: Comet NEOWISE seen from the International Space Station

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows Comet NEOWISE (short for C/2020 F3 NEOWISE) viewed from the International Space Station (ISS) on 05 July 2020 (issued 18 July 2020).

An astronaut shot more than 340 photos as the comet rose above the sunlit limb of Earth while the ISS passed over Uzbekistan and central Asia. Comet Neowise has a nucleus measuring roughly 5km in diameter, and its dust and ion tails stretch hundreds of thousands to millions of kilometres while pointing away from the Sun.

The icy visitor was discovered on 27 March 2020, by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spacecraft as the comet was headed toward the Sun. The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on 03 July and then turned back toward the outer solar system.

Via EPA-EFE/NASA

