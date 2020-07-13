Photo Story: Comet NEOWISE above Prague

epa08542805 The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Prague Castle with St. Vitus Cathedral, in Prague, Czech Republic, 13 July 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Prague Castle with St. Vitus Cathedral, in Prague, Czech Republic, 13 July 2020.

The comet passed closest to the Sun on 03 July and its closest approach to Earth will occur on 23 July.

The lower, broader tail is the comet’s dust tail, while the thinner, upper tail is the comet’s ion tail. The comet was discovered by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, on 27 March 2020.

Since then, the comet called comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE and nicknamed comet NEOWISE has been spotted by several NASA spacecraft and astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab/Parker Solar Probe / H Credits: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab/Parker Solar Probe/Guillermo Stenborg HANDOUT

