People watch the Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 passing over the Joshua Tree National Park after sunset, California, USA, 22 July 2020 (issued23 July 2020).

The comet passed closest to the Sun on 03 July and its closest approach to Earth will occur on 23 July.

Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

