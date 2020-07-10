Photo Story: Coffin-makers in India struggle to keep up with demand
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A worker prepares a low-cost coffins with ply board for the Covid-19 victims provided by an NGO ‘World Peace Organisation’, at a makeshift workshop in New Delhi, India.
An NGO ‘World Peace Organisation’ is providing low cost coffins made of Ply board for 36 dollars for the Covid-19 victims and they are also providing coffins free of cost to the people who can’t afford the cost of the coffin.
According to media reports, Indian become the third worst-affected country in the world in this coronavirus pandemic.
Via EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
You must log in to post a comment.