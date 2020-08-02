Photo Story – Carousel in Barcelona

2nd August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A boy wearing mask enjoy in a carousel at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease.

 

epa08580867 People wearing mask enjoy their holidays at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
epa08580868 People wearing mask enjoy their holidays at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
epa08580866 People wearing mask enjoy their holidays at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

 

EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

‘Major Incident’ status declared in Greater Manchester

2nd August 2020

Renzo Piano’s Genoa Morandi Bridge set to open on Monday

2nd August 2020

Roma and Sinti communities honour victims killed by Nazi regime during Holocaust

2nd August 2020

Kosovo PM contracts coronavirus

2nd August 2020

SpaceX Crew Astronauts ‘splash down’ safely

2nd August 2020

Photo Story – Carousel in Barcelona

2nd August 2020

US reaches 4.6 million covid-19 cases and 154,002 deaths

2nd August 2020

Tories defend position of not suspending MP, and former Minister accused of rape

2nd August 2020

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

2nd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: