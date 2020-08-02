Photo Story – Carousel in Barcelona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A boy wearing mask enjoy in a carousel at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease.

epa08580867 People wearing mask enjoy their holidays at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta epa08580868 People wearing mask enjoy their holidays at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta epa08580866 People wearing mask enjoy their holidays at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

