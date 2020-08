Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Chain Bridge is illuminated with colours of the national tricolour marking the National Day, one of the country’s major national holiday in Budapest, Hungary, 20 August 2020.

Each year on this day Hungarians commemorate the foundation of their state and its founder King St Stephen.

EPA-EFE/Marton Monus

