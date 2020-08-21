Photo Story: Boston Lights Lantern Experience at Franklin Park Zoo

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Visitors walk through a 66-foot-long shark tunnel during the exhibit ‘Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience’ at the Franklin Park Zoo, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Spanning the 72 acres of Franklin Park Zoo, hundreds of colorful lanterns will be on display through to 01 November 2020, in an effort to highlight the importance of conserving the biodiversity on the planet.
You must log in to post a comment.