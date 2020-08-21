Preloader
Photo Story, USA

Photo Story: Boston Lights Lantern Experience at Franklin Park Zoo

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors walk through a 66-foot-long shark tunnel during the exhibit ‘Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience’ at the Franklin Park Zoo, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Spanning the 72 acres of Franklin Park Zoo, hundreds of colorful lanterns will be on display through to 01 November 2020, in an effort to highlight the importance of conserving the biodiversity on the planet.

Large butterflies and flowers on display during the exhibit ‘Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience’ at the Franklin Park Zoo, in Boston, Massachusetts..
Visitors walk through the exhibit ‘Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience’ at the Franklin Park Zoo, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Visitors photograph the exhibit ‘Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience’ at the Franklin Park Zoo, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

By Corporate Dispatch

