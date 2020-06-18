Photo Story: Boards removed from statue of Churchill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers prepare to take the boards off the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, Central London, Britain, on the evening of Wednesday 17 June 2020. The statue was targeted during recent protests in London against racism.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the capital’s landmarks would be review​ed by a commission to removing those with links to slavery.

Via EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

