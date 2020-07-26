Photo Story: Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist demonstrators clash with police in Los Angeles

26th July 2020

A protester raises her fist during a Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist protest in Los Angeles, California, USA. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police officers clashed with protesters as they protected the Federal Court House during a Black Lives Matter and Anti-Fascist protest in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protested against racism and police brutality and in support of the Portland’s demonstrations which ended in violence.

Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist protest in Los Angeles
Police officers clash with protesters as they protect the Federal Court House during a Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist protest in Los Angeles, California, USA. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist protest in Los Angeles
Protesters are arrested as police and protesters clash in front the Federal Court House during a Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist protest in Los Angeles, California, USA. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

 

Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: