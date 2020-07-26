Photo Story: Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist demonstrators clash with police in Los Angeles
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Police officers clashed with protesters as they protected the Federal Court House during a Black Lives Matter and Anti-Fascist protest in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protested against racism and police brutality and in support of the Portland’s demonstrations which ended in violence.
Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
