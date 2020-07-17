Fri. Jul 17th, 2020

Photo Story: ‘Beyond the Blooms’ in Washington

17th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A man interacts with the art installation, ‘Hanami: Beyond the Blooms’, at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, DC, USA.

The art installation was created by the ARTECHOUSE creative team in collaboration with New York-based artist Yuko Shimizu.

The installation, which runs through 07 September, closed for nearly three months shortly after opening in March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

 

