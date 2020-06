Reading Time: < 1 minute

Queen Mathilde (L) and King Philippe (R) of Belgium ride bicycles during a royal visit to the Bokrijk park and open-air museum in Genk, Belgium.

To support the tourism sector, the King and the Queen and their children will make two visits to emblematic tourist places in Belgium.

Via EPA-EFE/DIRK WAEM / POOL

