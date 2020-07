Reading Time: < 1 minute

An installation by French street artists JR, composed of portraits of medical personnel, adorns the facade of the Bastille Opera house.

The message says, ‘Thank you to our healthcare professionals’, as a tribute to healthcare workers who helped in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease, in Paris, France.

Via EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Like this: Like Loading...

Related