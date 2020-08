Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Taipei Zoo hows giant panda Yuan Yuan cudding its baby Rou Rou (Softy) at the Taipei Zoo on 12 August 2020.

China donated a pair of giant pandas, Tuan Tuan (Male) and Yuan Yuan (Female) to the Taipei Zoo in 2008.

Yuan Yuan delivered a female cub, Yuan Tzai, in 2013 and gave birth to her second baby Rou Rou on 28 June 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/TAIPEI ZOO HANDOUT

