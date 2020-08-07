Photo Story: Australia’s new icebreaker on the move from Romanian shipyard

7th August 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION HANDOUT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) shows an aerial view of Australia’s new icebreaker RSV Nuyina being towed in the Danube River as it leaves the Galati shipyards in Galati, Romania.

Australia's new icebreaker on the move from Romanian shipyard
A handout photo made available by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) shows an aerial view of Australia’s new icebreaker RSV Nuyina being towed in the Danube River as it leaves the Galati shipyards in Galati, Romania. EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION HANDOUT

Australia’s new icebreaker RSV Nuyina, one of the world’s most advanced scientific research vessels, is now bound on a month-long journey to the Dutch port of Vlissingen for final commissioning and sea trials in the Netherlands, AAD said in a statement.

Via EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION HANDOUT

