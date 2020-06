Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman reacts during the rescue operation in the aftermath of a boat capsizing in the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 29 June 2020.

According to local media reports and Fire Service, a total of 28 bodies were recovered after a launch carrying more than 50 passengers capsized in the river near the Shyambazar area in Dhaka.

Via EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

