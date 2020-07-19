Photo Story – As UN seeks ceasefire in Yemen, poverty doesn’t stop football

epa08541135 A Yemeni wears a shoe while taking part in a football match amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Sana'a, Yemen, 11 July 2020. According to reports, the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths was engaged in ongoing consultations with Yemen's warring parties, aiming at bringing the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis together in peace talks to secure a nationwide ceasefire to help stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB