Photo Story: Army 2020 International Military Technical Forum and 6th International Army Games 2020 in Russia

Photos from the 6th International Army Games 2020 at the Alabino training ground, Moscow region, Russia, 23 August 2020.
The 6th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2020” is held from 23 August till 05 September 2020 at 23 military training grounds of five countries.
Belarusian T-72B3 battle tank competes in an individual race of the Tank Biathlon competition as part of the 6th International Army Games 2020 at the Alabino training ground, Moscow region, Russia.
Azerbaijan T-72B3 battle tank competes in an individual race of the Tank Biathlon competition as part of the 6th International Army Games 2020 at the Alabino training ground, Moscow region, Russia.
A Belarusian T-72B3 battle tank competes in an individual race of the Tank Biathlon competition as part of the 6th International Army Games 2020 at the Alabino training ground, Moscow region, Russia.
Visitors examine new Antey-4000 Russian anti-ballistic missile system at the Army 2020 International Military Technical Forum in Patriot Park in Alabino, Moscow region, Russia.
A visitor sits in front of Russian 152mm self-propelled tracked howitzer during the Army 2020 International Military Technical Forum in Patriot Park in Alabino, Moscow region, Russia.
Visitors examine new Russian tank T-14 Armata during the Army 2020 International Military Technical Forum in Patriot Park in Alabino, Moscow region, Russia.
A visitor examines a variety of Kalashnikov assault rifles at the presentation prior the International Military Technical Forum ‘Army 2020’ in the Patriot Park in Alabino, Moscow region, Russia.
General Director of JSC ‘Concern Kalashnikov’ Dmitry Tarasov presents the new AK-19 assault rifle prior to the International Military Technical Forum ‘Army 2020’ in the Patriot Park in Alabino, Moscow region, Russia. The Kalashnikov Group presented a new variant of the AK-12 assault rifle family designated as the AK-19 for the 5.56×45 mm NATO ammunition. Kalashnikov, part of the state Corporation ‘Rostec’, is the largest Russian manufacturer producing assault and sniper rifles, guided artillery projectiles and a wide range of precision weapons. The concern contains three brands: ‘Kalashnikov’ (combat and civilian weapons), ‘Baikal’ (hunting and civilian guns), and ‘Izhmash’ (sporting rifles). The concern is also developing new business such as remote weapon stations, unmanned aerial vehicles and multi-functional special-purpose boats. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
