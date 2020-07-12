Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Photo Story: Archaeological discovery during works in Piraeus

12th July 2020

A handout photo made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture shows part of an ancient tank excavation site in Piraeus, Greece. EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE HANDOUT

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Photos made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture show various phases of archaeologists at an excavation site in a well in Piraeus, Greece, and their findings.

During excavation works in the wells for the expansion of Line 3 of the Metro in Piraeus, a very large volume of ancient artifacts was found and more than 4,000 of those items have been preserved with 1,400 utensils and 1,300 rare wooden objects that come from houses, household items, furniture and tools.

Archaeological findings at metro expansion works in Piraeus
An antiquities conservator picks a fragment to be cleaned, inside the maintenance laboratory at the ‘Xylapothiki’ building in Piraeus, Greece. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

 

Archaeological findings at metro expansion works in Piraeus
A handout photo made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture shows archaeologists at an excavation site in a well in Piraeus, Greece. EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE HANDOUT

 

Archaeological findings at metro expansion works in Piraeus
A handout photo made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture shows an ancient wooden statue, most likely of ancient Greek god Hermes that was found inside a well during excavation works, in Piraeus, Greece.  EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE

 

Archaeological findings at metro expansion works in Piraeus
A black-painted vase that was found during the expansion works of Line 3 of the Metro in Piraeus and being restored at the maintenance laboratory at the ‘Xylapothiki’ building in Piraeus, Greece. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

 

Archaeological findings at metro expansion works in Piraeus
A handout photo made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture shows an ancient Roman water tunnel in Piraeus, Greece. EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE

 

Via EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE HANDOUT

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: