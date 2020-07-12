Photo Story: Archaeological discovery during works in Piraeus

A handout photo made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture shows part of an ancient tank excavation site in Piraeus, Greece. EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE HANDOUT

Photos made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture show various phases of archaeologists at an excavation site in a well in Piraeus, Greece, and their findings.

During excavation works in the wells for the expansion of Line 3 of the Metro in Piraeus, a very large volume of ancient artifacts was found and more than 4,000 of those items have been preserved with 1,400 utensils and 1,300 rare wooden objects that come from houses, household items, furniture and tools.

Via EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE HANDOUT

