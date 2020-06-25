Thu. Jun 25th, 2020

Photo Story: Andean and Amazonian masks save Peruvian artisans from coronavirus crisis

25th June 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

Gaudencia Yupari, an artisan from the Peruvian Andes, is seen reflected in a mirror while wearing a face mask, at their studio in Lima, Peru.

Without clients since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, several artisans in Peru have reinvented themselves by making protective face masks inspired by traditional art from the Andes and the Amazon.

The authentic works of art keep a paralyzed sector alive after the arrival of the infectious disease.

Violeta Quispe Yupari, an artisan from the Peruvian Andes, displays a face mask creation as she poses for a photograph at her studio in Lima, Peru.

 

Via EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

