Photo Story: Andean and Amazonian masks save Peruvian artisans from coronavirus crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gaudencia Yupari, an artisan from the Peruvian Andes, is seen reflected in a mirror while wearing a face mask, at their studio in Lima, Peru.

Without clients since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, several artisans in Peru have reinvented themselves by making protective face masks inspired by traditional art from the Andes and the Amazon.

The authentic works of art keep a paralyzed sector alive after the arrival of the infectious disease.

Via EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

Like this: Like Loading...

Related