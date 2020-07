Reading Time: < 1 minute

The school ship of the Italian Navy ‘Amerigo Vespucci’ is illuminated with the colors of the Italian flag, in front of the coast of Genoa, during the Covid-19 emergency, in Genoa, Italy, 02 July 2020.

In Genoa, the bridge is being rebuilt after a fatal collapse in 2018 that killed 43 people.

Via EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

