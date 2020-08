Reading Time: < 1 minute

Passengers arriving from high-risk countries are screened for COVID-19 at a testing station set up inside Ciampino airport, near Rome, Italy, 17 August 2020.

Italy has introduced mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing for anyone arriving from Croatia, Greece, Spain and Malta in an attempt to avoid a spike of new cases.

Passengers arriving from high-risk countries are screened for COVID-19 at a testing station set up inside Ciampino airport, near Rome.

Via EPA-EFE/Telenews

Like this: Like Loading...