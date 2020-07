Reading Time: < 1 minute

People sit in parked airplanes at the start of the airplane cinema in Pila, northwestern Poland.

According to the organizers, it is the first cinema of this type in the world.

The film ‘Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar’, was shown on the weekend on a large screen at the Pila airport, and watched by viewers-pilots from the cabins of their machines.

Via EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

Like this: Like Loading...

Related