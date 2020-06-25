Croatia introduces border restrictions for the citizens of several other Balkan countries

A seller puts a protective face mask decorated with the national flag on a mannequin at a souvenir shop in downtown Zagreb, Croatia. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Croatia announced border restrictions for the citizens of several other Balkan countries after a spike in cases of the coronavirus and an outbreak at an exhibition tennis tournament organized by top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Officials said people coming from Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo and North Macedonia will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon coming to Croatia.

Following a sharp increase in the number of infected people with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Croatian authorities decided to intensify measures by making the wearing of masks obligatory in public transport as well as in other public places.

The European Union country on Wednesday reported 22 new cases after a spike in 30 infections a day before. They included 13 nuns at a convent in a central region. Croatia has had 2,388 cases of infection while 107 people died.

Dozens of new infections are being reported daily in Serbia, Bosnia and other Balkan nations that have seen a spike after relaxing anti-virus rules.

Tennis star Djokovic has tested positive for the virus, along with three more players who took part in the charity tournament in the coastal Croatian town of Zadar. Dozens more people are being tested in the town, who participated or visited the event.

Read more via AP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related