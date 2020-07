Reading Time: < 1 minute

An explosion is seen on the top of Mount Pacaya volcano in a photo taken from Cerro Chino, in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, late 26 July 2020.

The volcano’s activity increased in the last days and authorities are on alert to start the possible evacuation of the population.

Via EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Like this: Like Loading...

Related