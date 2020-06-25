Photo Story: Acrobatic shows held during Glacier 3000 in Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss Australian acrobatic artist Ramon Kathriner performs during the Glacier 3000, in Les Diablerets, Switzerland.

While the tourist site remains closed to the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Glacier 3000’s infrastructure will be transformed into a temporary artistic stage and will serve as a backdrop for an acrobatic show by six artists.

Freddy Nock broke three world records during a show, including walking on a cable with an inclination 39.1 degrees over a distance of 40 meters.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

