Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish military aircraft perform a formation fly-over during the ceremony marking 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw, in Warsaw, Poland, 15 August 2020.

The Battle of Warsaw, also known as the Miracle of the Vistula, was a series of battles that resulted in a decisive Polish victory in 1920 during the Polish–Soviet War.















Via EPA-EFE/Tomasz Gzell

Like this: Like Loading...

Related