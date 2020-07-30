Photo: Mass for the victims of Ustica disaster and Bologna massacre

30th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/PALAZZO DEL QUIRINALE / HO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Quirinal Presidential Palace (Palazzo del Quirinale) Press Office shows Italian president Sergio Mattarella (2-R) attending a mass for the victims of the Ustica disaster and the Bologna massacre at San Pietro’s Cathedral in Bologna, Italy, 30 July 2020.

85 people killed and over 200 wounded when a bomb exploded on 02 August 1980 Bologna’s central railway station.

 

Via EPA-EFE/PALAZZO DEL QUIRINALE

