Photo Gallery – Grief in Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The sister of Lebanese Armenian nurse Jessica Bazjian who died in the massive explosion that hit Beirut port, mourns over the coffin during funeral ceremony in a church at Zalka area north Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020.

Bazjian died while she was at work in Saint George Hospital University Medical Center (Al-Roum hospital) in Ashrafieh on 04 August.

At least 158 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse.

epa08593673 Shoushan, mother of Lebanese Armenian nurse Jessica Bazjian who died in the massive explosion that hit Beirut port mourns during her funeral ceremony in a church at Zalka area north Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. Bazjian died while she was at work in Saint George Hospital University Medical Center (Al-Roum hospital) in Ashrafieh on 04 August. At least 158 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH epa08593744 Mother of Lebanese Armenian nurse Jessica Bazjian who died in the massive explosion that hit Beirut port mourns next to her coffin during her funeral ceremony in a church at Zalka area north Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. Bazjian died while she was at work in Saint George Hospital University Medical Center (Al-Roum hospital) in Ashrafieh on 04 August. At least 158 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH epa08593670 Shoushan (C), mother of Lebanese Armenian nurse Jessica Bazjian who died in the massive explosion that hit Beirut port mourns during her funeral ceremony in a church at Zalka area north Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. Bazjian died while she was at work in Saint George Hospital University Medical Center (Al-Roum hospital) in Ashrafieh on 04 August. At least 158 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH epa08593663 Armenian Christian clerics pray behind the coffin of Lebanese Armenian nurse Jessica Bazjian who died in the massive explosion that hit Beirut port, during her funeral ceremony in a church at Zalka area north Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. Bazjian died while she was at work in Saint George Hospital University Medical Center (Al-Roum hospital) in Ashrafieh on 04 August. At least 158 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH epa08593502 Friends and relatives carry a coffin of Lebanese Armenian nurse Jessica Bazjian who died in the massive explosion that hit Beirut port, during her funeral ceremony in a church at Zalka area north Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2020. Bazjian died while she was at work in Saint George Hospital University Medical Center (Al-Roum hospital) in Ashrafieh on 04 August. At least 158 people were killed, and more than 6,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Like this: Like Loading...

Related