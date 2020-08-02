Philippines to reimpose stricter coronavirus lockdown measures

2nd August 2020

epa08575745 A stranded Filipino worker with her belongings takes shelter inside a gymnasium during the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic in Manila, Philippines, 29 July 2020 (issued 31 July 2020). Given the lack of opportunities in almost all the provinces of the Philippines -except for a few exceptions that lived on tourism - temporarily emigrating to the capital, where the country's economic activity is concentrated, and especially abroad has traditionally been almost the only alternative to millions of Filipinos with few resources. Most work as domestic servants, babysitters, construction workers, shippers, or sailors, but now face a bleak future having lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippines also loses, as these overseas workers support large families with their wages and send 30 billion US dollars in remittances annually, one of the main engines of the Philippine economy, now in check. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines said on Sunday it would reimpose a stricter lockdown in and around its capital for two weeks from midnight of Aug. 4, as the country struggles to contain coronavirus infections that have jumped to more than 100,000 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved placing Metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under so-called “Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine” until Aug. 18, his spokesman Harry Roque told reporters.

The move followed a call on Saturday by 80 local groups representing 80,000 doctors and a million nurses for tighter controls saying the Philippines was losing the fight against the coronavirus and warning of a collapse in the healthcare system from soaring infections.

